Jerusalem cancels 2020 marathon

Following the second wave of coronavirus, the Jerusalem Municipality, in accordance with the Ministry of Health, has decided to cancel the 2020 Jerusalem Winner Marathon. The event, which had been delayed since March, was set to take place on November 6. The next Jerusalem Winner Marathon is set to take place March 3, 2021 and will be the 10th annual Jerusalem Marathon. The Jerusalem Marathon hosts approximately 35,000 participants from Israel and abroad and is a world renowned sporting event.For details and registration regarding the 2021 marathon, please visit www.jerusalem-marathon.com. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });