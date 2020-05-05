Jerusalem City Hall arsonist was angry over a fine – report

The man was fined NIS 475 and decided to set fire to city hall. In a video obtained by N12 he can be seen checking to see if the room he later set ablaze was empty, breaking the window, pouring gasoline inside and starting the fire.



Various local leaders from the Arab community of east Jerusalem met with Mayor Moshe Lion and expressed condemnation of the man’s actions.



“It is as if he would set fire to my own house after I told him not to park in my space,” one of them said.