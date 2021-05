The meeting took place in the Jerusalem Municipality in anticipation of Jerusalem Day celebrations on Sunday night and Monday.

To those throwing incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip into Israel, he said "Israel will respond strongly to any and every bullet that comes out of Gaza." "We will maintain the freedom of religious worship, but we will not tolerate public disruption and violence," he said.To those throwing incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip into Israel, he said "Israel will respond strongly to any and every bullet that comes out of Gaza."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the "violent riots" seen in Jerusalem in recent days: "We will not allow any extreme foreign power to undercut the peace and order that exists in Jerusalem," Ynet reported.