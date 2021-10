A 32-year-old Jerusalem resident was indicted for rape, sodomy and indecent acts on a minor under the age of 14 on Friday.

In September, his 17-year-old relative filed a complaint to Israel Police stating the man raped her when she was under 14 years old.

Following an undercover investigation, police arrested the man earlier in October.

After his indictment, the Jerusalem Attorney's Office extended his arrest until the end of legal proceedings.