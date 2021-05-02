Greer Fay Cashman, a journalist for The Jerusalem Post, has received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the B'nai B'rith World Center-Jerusalem, the center announced on Sunday.
Cashman authors the "Grapevine" column as well as serving as the paper's correspondent at the office of the President of Israel.Cashman is a veteran Australian born journalist whose by-line has appeared in The Jerusalem Post for some 45 years. She has written on a wide variety of subjects and says she has been educated by her profession.
