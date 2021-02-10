Jerusalem resident arrested, suspected of assaulting his wife

A 30-year-old Jerusalem resident was arrested on suspicion of assaulting his partner after becoming angry with her for not acknowledging the anniversary gift he gave her. He threatened to set her on fire, burned an acetone bottle in the house, and threw objects at her in front of their children, Ynet reported.



"We're talking about a normative person," said his lawyer at the hearing, according to Ynet. "About two months ago, a baby was born and the stress during this period took its toll. This was probably an event that just that got out of hand." A Jerusalem Magistrate's Court judge extended his detention until Sunday, noting that "there is a reasonable suspicion of past violence against his wife."