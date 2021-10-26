The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

Jerusalem-Tel Aviv highway blocked after truck hits bridge

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 26, 2021 11:51
A truck hit a bridge near the Ben Gurion airport on Highway 1 heading West.
The highway has been closed off.
Sudan's Burhan dissolve trade unions' management committees
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/26/2021 11:55 AM
Lebanon's PM hopes cabinet meetings resume soon
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/26/2021 11:13 AM
All telecommunications interrupted in Sudan - al-Hadath TV
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/26/2021 09:11 AM
Democratic Republic of Congo president in Israel, first since 1985
Car explodes in Or Akiva, no one hurt
IDF to launch drill in Gaza area
South Korea approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/26/2021 06:36 AM
China's Vice Premier Liu He speaks with US Treasury Secretary Yellen
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/26/2021 05:03 AM
Sudanese opposition calls for protests against military coup
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/26/2021 12:01 AM
US State Department to establish new cyber bureau led by ambassador
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/25/2021 10:14 PM
Egypt's President Sisi ends state of emergency
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/25/2021 09:31 PM
Biden lifting COVID travel restrictions, imposing vaccine rules
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/25/2021 09:10 PM
30-year-old man seriously injured in Jaffa stabbing
Turkey's Erdogan says ambassadors took a step back
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/25/2021 07:53 PM
Bus blast in Uganda kills two, days after militant attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/25/2021 07:32 PM
