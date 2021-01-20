Jerusalemites throw stone at police, injure officer and smash car window



The smashed window of the police car in the ultra-Orthodox Ezrat Torah neighborhood in Jerusalem, as police arrive to enforce lockdown restrictions, January 20, 2021. (Credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) Reports of noncompliance with coronavirus rules and lockdown restrictions brought Israel Police to the neighborhood.

One of the rocks that was thrown smashed the window of the police car, hitting the police officer sitting behind it in the head.

The officer required medical attention at the scene.

Police officers who arrived at Jerusalem's ultra-Orthodox Ezrat Torah neighborhood to enforce lockdown restrictions on Wednesday morning were greeted with resistance and rocks, the Police Spokesperson's Unit reported.