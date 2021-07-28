Jewish businessman, Netanyahu's cousin Nathan Milikowsky passes away



Nathan Milikowsky, my beloved cousin, passed away last night after a long illness. Sara, Yair, Avner and I grieve with his wife Rebecca, his daughters Brina and Shira and his siblings Danny and Maidie — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) July 28, 2021

"Nathan Milikowsky, my beloved cousin, passed away last night after a long illness. Sara, Yair, Avner and I grieve with his wife Rebecca, his daughters Brina and Shira and his siblings Danny and Maidie," tweeted Netanyahu.

"Nathan was the eldest cousin of our clan - incredibly wise, unfailingly kind, always curious, always searching," added the former prime minister. "He spent his last years fighting a horrible disease with the same courage and tenacity that he showed throughout his life."

Nathan Milikowsky, a Jewish-American businessman and cousin of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, passed away on Tuesday night, Netanyahu announced on Wednesday evening.