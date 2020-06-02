Joint List MK headed to quarantine after driver diagnosed with COVID-19

After as many as eight MKs were in quarantine at the same time in March, Joint List MK Sami Abu Shehadeh became the first MK in several weeks to have to be quarantined on Tuesday after his driver was diagnosed with COVID-19. The driver was in the Knesset last Tuesday.Past MKs quarantined include Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was quarantined after contact with then-health minister Ya'acov Litzman and with an adviser, and MKs Tzipi Hotovely (Likud), Tzachi Hanegbi (Likud), Arye Deri (Shas), Bezalel Smotrich (Yamina), Itzik Cohen (Shas), Moshe Abutbul (Shas), Alon Shuster (Blue and White) and Ran Ben-Barak (Yesh Atid).
This news comes after an employee in the Prime Minister's Office tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The Prime Minister’s Office released a statement at the time confirming diagnosis, adding that an epidemiological investigation is underway and that once it is complete, the appropriate instructions will be given to whoever came in contact with him.Lahav Harkov and Maayan Hoffman contributed to this report.
This news comes after an employee in the Prime Minister's Office tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The Prime Minister’s Office released a statement at the time confirming diagnosis, adding that an epidemiological investigation is underway and that once it is complete, the appropriate instructions will be given to whoever came in contact with him.Lahav Harkov and Maayan Hoffman contributed to this report.