Jordan condemns killing of Iranian nuclear scientist
By REUTERS
NOVEMBER 29, 2020 23:25
Staunch US ally Jordan condemned on Sunday the killing of top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and called for collective efforts to avoid an escalation in tensions in the Middle East region, state media reported.
