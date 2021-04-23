Jordan criticizes far-right Jewish extremists for Jerusalem riots

This comes after dozens of people were injured and arrested late Thursday night as far-right Jewish extremists marched into east Jerusalem, chanting "Death to Arabs." The Jordanian Foreign Ministry called on Friday for Israel to stop "provocation and aggression" against East Jerusalem residents, according to a Haaretz report.This comes after dozens of people were injured and arrested late Thursday night as far-right Jewish extremists marched into east Jerusalem, chanting "Death to Arabs."



The protests took place mainly at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City where Arab youth hurled rocks and bottles at police as the daily Ramadan fast came to an end.

Jordanian Foreign Ministry spokesman Dif Allah al-Faiz claimed that Israel was preventing residents from reaching the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex, calling it an "infringement of Muslim freedom of worship.