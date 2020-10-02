Jordan, Egypt, France and Germany meet to discuss MidEast peace in Amman

Foreign affairs ministers of Egypt, France, Germany and Jordan, met in Amman on Friday to discuss continued coordination and consultation on means to advance the Middle East peace process.The meeting was attended by the EU Special Representative for the Middle East Peace Process.During the meeting, topics regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was discussed."We take note of the suspension of annexation of Palestinian lands following the announcement of the decision by the United Arab Emirates and Israel to normalize ties. This suspension should become permanent," a statement from the French consulate in Jerusalem read.