Jordan reports its highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day

"This huge rise proves that personal measures from social distancing and wearing masks are crucial to protect our people," Health Minister Saad Jaber said in a statement.
The kingdom has reported a total of 5,679 COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths form the coronavirus since the pandemic began.
Infections have quadrupled over the last month as the coronavirus resurfaced in a second wave that pushed the authorities to reintroduce new restrictions on the country's 10 million inhabitants.
The government closed schools last Thursday for two weeks, shortly after 2 million students went back following a five-month halt after dozens of cases surfaced among students and teachers.
Restaurants, coffee shops and bars were also closed for two weeks. The authorities imposed up to a one-year prison term for any one hosting a wedding or social or public gatherings where over 20 people are present.But Prime Minister Omar al Razzaz has said his government will not impose a full lockdown, which officials have said could have a disastrous impact on an aid-dependent economy already hard-hit by the virus.