Jordan to release imprisoned Israeli businessman on bail

A Jordanian court has ruled to release Israeli businessman Yechiel (Chilik) Chaivi from prison after he was arrested in a sting operation.

Chaivi's bail is set at 800,000 dinars, a little over $1 million.

Chaivi, the son of former judge and Ashkelon mayor Aharon Chaivi, was caught in Amman on August 9.

The 65-year-old businessman has since contracted COVID-19. Already suffering from a semi-functioning lung which has kept him from being vaccinated, Chaivi's condition has deteriorated.

