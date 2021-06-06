Jordanian security personnel injured after 'armed attacks' - Petra

Jordan's interior ministry said late on Saturday that there were "armed attacks on security forces" in the past few hours in the Malha area near Queen Alia International Airport road and that some security personnel were injured, according to state news agency Petra.

In a separate statement published by Petra, Jordan's Police said four members of a security force "dealing with the riots in the Naour Brigade were injured and they are under treatment." The police's media spokesman added that the security force had been dealing on Saturday evening with riots, burning vehicles, and fire shootings by a group of people in the Naour area.