Jordanian shot after infiltrating into Israel

A Jordanian man was shot after IDF soldiers and Israel Police thwarted an attempt to smuggle weapons over the Jordanian border into Israel on Tuesday night. The soldiers identified two suspects infiltrating from Jordan and Israel Police worked to arrest them, according to an IDF's spokesperson. Shots were fired, injuring one of the suspects who was later brought to an Israeli hospital for treatment. The other suspect escaped back into Jordan. Nine handguns and six rifles, along with other smuggled weapons, were found on the suspects. Flares were fired during the arrest, igniting fires in the area which were brought under control. No soldiers or police were injured.

A fire broke out in the area, likely due to the gunfire. Firefighting forces are working on both sides of the border to gain control over the fire.

This is the third infiltration into Israel this week. On Tuesday night, two suspects were stopped by the IDF after they infiltrated into Israel from Lebanon. The suspects are not believed to be terrorist.