Bin Talal was the son of the late King Talal bin Abdullah I and the younger brother of the late King Hussein, Abdullah II's father.

The prince served in a number of positions in Jordan, including as aide-de-camp to and special representative of King Hussein and head of the council of tribal leaders.

Bin Talal held the honorary rank of Field Marshal in the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army and received a number of high-level medals in Jordan and other countries, according to the announcement.

Prince Muhammed bin Talal of Jordan, the uncle of King Abdullah II, passed away on Thursday at the age of 80, the Royal Hashemite Court announced.