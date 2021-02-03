Joseph's Tomb undergoes overnight maintenance

Maintenance was completed in Joseph's Tomb Tuesday night, with a few dozen people entering the area. No worshippers entered the tomb, and the entrance was for the purpose of maintenance and cleaning.IDF officers, head of the Shomron Municipal Council Yossi Dagan and other council officials were among those who entered.Last month, some 20 Jewish worshippers entered Joseph's Tomb in Nablus without prior coordination with the IDF or a security escort, according to Israeli media. The worshippers were caught by Palestinian Authority security forces and returned to Israel safely. it was the second time in a week that Jews were found at the tomb without prior coordination or a security escort.