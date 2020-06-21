Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court Judge tests positive for coronavirus

Idit Katzavoy, a judge in the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, tested positive on Sunday for the novel coronavirus, Israeli Judicial Authority said in a statement.

The last day on which the judge had been present in court was Wednesday 17.06.20.

It is unknown when the judge was exposed to the virus. Therefore, anyone who has been in the courtroom in the two weeks prior to June 17 should contact the Health Ministry for guidance.

The judges and employees who came into contact with her have all been updated and sent home for isolation.