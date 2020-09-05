The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Judge temporarily bans Detroit police from chokeholds, rubber bullets

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 5, 2020 09:43
A federal judge temporarily barred Detroit police from the use of striking weapons, chokeholds, chemical agents and rubber bullets against demonstrators, medical support personnel and legal observers in the city's ongoing anti-racism protests.
US District Court Judge Laurie Michelson partially granted a restraining order late on Friday after activist group "Detroit Will Breathe" alleged that the police had responded to peaceful demonstrations with "beatings, tear gas, pepper spray, rubber bullets, sound cannons, flash grenades, chokeholds, and mass arrests without probable cause."
The group said such police tactics were violations of "First and Fourth Amendment rights," which include the practice of free speech, according to filings made in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.
The motion of the activist group for a temporary restraining order focused principally on clashes that occurred between May 29 and June 2, on July 10, and on Aug. 22.
"The Court finds that temporary injunctive relief is warranted and grants in part plaintiffs' motion for a Temporary Restraining Order," Judge Michelson said in Friday's order, which will be in effect for at least 14 days.
Demonstrations against racism and police brutality have swept the United States since the death in May of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
"This is a victory to be sure, but it is the first battle in what's about to be a long war," Detroit Will Breathe said after the order.
Detroit Police Chief James Craig was quoted by The Associated Press as saying the order will not change how his officers handle protests because they have used force only when protesters were not peaceful.
In July, a Detroit police officer was charged with an unprovoked attack against three credentialed journalists, shooting them with rubber pellets in May as a protest they were covering in downtown Detroit was winding down.
 
Ukraine sees record new coronavirus cases for second day in a row
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/05/2020 11:06 AM
Russia reports 5,205 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/05/2020 11:04 AM
Three Palestinians arrested after firing near IDF forces in Jenin
India defense ministry says agreed with China to ease tension on border
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/05/2020 10:46 AM
Name of teen who collapsed at Negev rave released: Ariel Yoav Tzafrir
India's crosses 4 million coronavirus cases with record surge
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/05/2020 09:41 AM
Mainland China reports 25 new COVID-19 cases Friday, vs 11 a day earlier
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/05/2020 05:25 AM
Mexico records 6,196 new coronavirus cases, 522 more deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/05/2020 03:14 AM
Former Cook Islands leader dies of COVID-19 in New Zealand
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/05/2020 03:00 AM
Trump says US has to look into suspected poisoning of Putin critic Navaln
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/05/2020 01:16 AM
Brazil reports 50,163 coronavirus cases, 888 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/05/2020 01:12 AM
Saudi-Led coalition shoots down explosive drone over Yemen
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/05/2020 12:24 AM
Russia scrambles jets to escort US bombers over Black Sea
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/04/2020 10:46 PM
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Costa Rica-Panama border region
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/04/2020 09:33 PM
Libya's oil corporation says military fired live rounds in Ras Lanuf port
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/04/2020 08:52 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by