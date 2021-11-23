A federal jury in Charlottesville, Virginia, looking into the "Unite the Right" white nationalist rally in 2017 found defendants liable in four out of six counts and awarded $25 million in damages, according to media reports on Tuesday.

White supremacists had organized the rally in Charlottesville in 2017. The event turned deadly when a car driven into a crowd by a self-described neo-Nazi killed a counter-protester.

The jury in Charlottesville was asked to consider whether the white supremacists and hate groups conspired to commit racially motivated violence during the weekend of the rally.

Then-President Donald Trump was criticized for initially saying there were "fine people on both sides" of the dispute between neo-Nazis and their opponents at the rally.