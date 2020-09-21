The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Justice Ginsburg to lie in repose at US Supreme Court

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 21, 2020 18:37
The body of late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last week at 87, will lie in repose outside the US Supreme Court on Wednesday and Thursday of this week so members of the public can pay their respects, the court said in a statement.
A private ceremony will take place at the court on Wednesday morning attended by Ginsburg's family, friends and other Supreme Court justices, the statement said. Ginsburg will be interned at Arlington National Cemetery in a private ceremony next week, the statement added.
Russia, Turkey to resume patrolling Syrian highway when situation calms
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/21/2020 07:30 PM
Netanyahu: Economy is a central priority amid coronavirus in Israel
UK reports 4,368 new cases of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/21/2020 06:25 PM
Ba N'Daou named interim Mali president, colonel named VP
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/21/2020 05:59 PM
US Justice Dept may strip federal funds from cities allowing 'anarchy'
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/21/2020 05:57 PM
IDF to open unit for epidemiological investigations
Court case on Maccabi TA players accused of sex with minors closed
Nine Palestinians die from coronavirus in past day, 611 new cases
Iran records highest daily coronavirus cases since early June
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/21/2020 04:18 PM
EU sanctions more firms accused of breaking Libya arms embargo
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/21/2020 04:02 PM
Yoaz Hendel speaks with counterpart in Bahrain on promoting relations
Switzerland report 1,095 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/21/2020 02:46 PM
Jerusalem resident accused of raping his 15-year-old stepdaughter
UK could hit 50,000 COVID-19 cases per day by mid Oct if rise continues
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/21/2020 01:38 PM
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 30.98 million, death toll at 958,453
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/21/2020 01:35 PM
