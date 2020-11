The process to establish the court should be completed by the end of next year.

Nissenkorn told the Knesset plenum that currently a Sharia court in Beersheba provides services for Rahat residents.

"This situation does not allow for a comprehensive response to litigants in the Sharia courts, so I decided to act in order to develop the system of these courts," said Nissenkorn. "We will continue to make the justice system accessible everywhere and to every citizen in Israel."

Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn announced on Wednesday that he intends to move forward with the establishment of a Sharia court in the city of Rahat in southern Israel.