Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar begins drafting PM term limit bill

Despite expectations that the bill would be retroactive to apply to former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, sources close to Sa'ar said the bill would be "prospective, not retroactive."

By GIL HOFFMAN  
AUGUST 30, 2021 11:58
New Hope leader Gideon Sa'ar votes in March 2021 elections. (photo credit: YOAV DAVIDKOVITZ)
New Hope leader Gideon Sa'ar votes in March 2021 elections.
(photo credit: YOAV DAVIDKOVITZ)
Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar (New Hope) instructed officials in his ministry on Monday to prepare a bill that would limit a prime minister to eight years in office.
The bill will be brought to the cabinet and the Knesset in its winter term that begins in October and ends in March.
Despite expectations that the bill would be retroactive to apply to former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, sources close to Sa'ar said the bill would be "prospective, not retroactive," and that Sa'ar never supported retroactive term limits.
"The obligation to term limits is part of New Hope's platform, and that is why it was included in the coalition agreement," Sa'ar said. "Staying in office too long brings about a concentration of power and a danger of corruption, so term limits must be included in our Basic Laws."
Another bill that would prevent a candidate under indictment from receiving a mandate to form a government is already being drafted by the ministry and will also come to vote in the winter term. That bill will be retroactive and would apply to Netanyahu.
"[Sa'ar] did not surrender [to Netanyahu,]" a source close to Sa'ar said. 


