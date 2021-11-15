Justin Bieber to perform in Tel Aviv in October 2022

Pop superstar Justin Bieber will include Tel Aviv on his itinerary when he launches his Justice World Tour next year. The show will take place at Park Hayarkon on October 13, it was announced Monday. Tickets are available at www.eventim.co.il . The tour also includes shows in South America, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand throughout the remainder of 2022.

The ‘Justice World Tour’ is named after Bieber’s latest album ‘Justice,’ released in April.

“We’ve been working hard to create the best show we’ve ever done, and we can’t wait to share it with fans around the world. I’ll see you soon,” said Bieber, in a statement announcing the tour.

Over 50,00o people attended Bieber’s last show in Israel at the same venue in 2017. He first appeared in Israel in 2011.