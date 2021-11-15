The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Justin Bieber to perform in Tel Aviv in October 2022

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 15, 2021 16:00

Updated: NOVEMBER 15, 2021 17:18
Pop superstar Justin Bieber will include Tel Aviv on his itinerary when he launches his Justice World Tour next year. The show will take place at Park Hayarkon on October 13, it was announced Monday. Tickets are available at www.eventim.co.il. The tour also includes shows in South America, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand throughout the remainder of 2022.  
The ‘Justice World Tour’ is named after Bieber’s latest album ‘Justice,’ released in April.
“We’ve been working hard to create the best show we’ve ever done, and we can’t wait to share it with fans around the world. I’ll see you soon,” said Bieber, in  a statement announcing the tour.
Over 50,00o people attended Bieber’s last show in Israel at the same venue in 2017. He first appeared in Israel in 2011.
Defense Minister Benny Gantz to visit Morocco next week
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2021 06:10 PM
British artillery shell from WWI found in Ganei Tikva
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2021 05:26 PM
US ex-congressman Beto O'Rourke announces candidacy for Texas governor
By REUTERS
11/15/2021 04:37 PM
UK raises terrorism threat level to severe after Liverpool explosion
By REUTERS
11/15/2021 04:32 PM
Magnitude 5 earthquake shakes southern Iran for second day
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2021 04:21 PM
Emergency services, ministries to drill response to radiological terror
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2021 03:50 PM
Nurse issued 150 fake vaccination certificates to patients
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2021 01:59 PM
50-year-old arrested on suspicion of murdering 90-year-old mother
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2021 01:21 PM
Police called to the Prime Minister's residence due to strange envelope
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2021 12:46 PM
Polish police arrest organizers of antisemitic protest in Kalisz
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2021 12:19 PM
61-year-old teacher charged with committing sexual offenses on student
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2021 11:30 AM
Twenty people accused of operating illegal arms trade network
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2021 11:14 AM
Belarus denies allegations of engineering migrant crisis
By REUTERS
11/15/2021 11:10 AM
Airlines flying migrants to Belarus may be banned from European airspace
By REUTERS
11/15/2021 10:18 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 390 new cases, 145 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2021 10:00 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by