Kamala Harris, Netanyahu agree to open joint COVID task force

US Vice President Kamala Harris and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a Thursday phone call, agreed to open a joint task force for cooperation in research and technological development in regard to the coronavirus pandemic. Harris congratulated Netanyahu for the success of the COVID-19 vaccine program in Israel.
Harris also said that the Biden administration is opposed to the International Criminal Court decision to investigate Israel for alleged war crimes.Netanyahu in turn said that the US and Israel will continue to strengthen intelligence and security cooperation. He added that he is committed to preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons intended to destroy Israel.This is a developing story.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}