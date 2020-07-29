Katz: Israel needs a budget, I intend to give it one

Finance Minister Israel Katz told Reshet Bet radio on Wednesday that “the state of Israel needs a budget” and that he intends to present one to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday.The report comes on the heels of a meeting Katz held at the Knesset with Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Wednesday about the budget, which ended with the two men not reaching an agreement. Blue and White is pushing for a two-year budget, but Katz and the Likud party are pushing for a one-year budget.While Blue and White point to the existing coalition government agreement, which included having a two-year budget as a condition, Netanyahu claims that the COVID-19 pandemic made a long-term budget impractical.