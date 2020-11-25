The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Katz, Netanyahu push to pass budget in February, despite Gantz demands

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 25, 2020 17:32
The Finance Ministry intends to pass the 2021 state budget in February as opposed to the demand by Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz that the budget passes during the upcoming month of December.
Finance Minister Israel Katz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have agreed to convene on Monday and present the proposed state budget for 2021, marking the first step in the process of approving it.After Netanyahu approves the budget's outline, the Finance Ministry will begin the process of approving its finer details with the various government offices, including the Justice Ministry.
