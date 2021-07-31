The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Kenyan sprinter tests positive for banned substance, teams says

By REUTERS  
JULY 31, 2021 12:39
An unnamed Kenyan male sprinter has tested positive for a banned substance, Team Kenya said in a statement, and he will be provisionally suspended and will not take part in qualifiers on Saturday.
"We have received communication this afternoon from International Testing Agency (ITA) regarding one of our sprinters who has had an Adverse analytical finding on a urine sample he provided on 28 July 2021," said Waithaka Kioni, Team Kenya's Head of Delegation.
"He remains provisionally suspended from participating in his event today. The sprinter is fully aware of this communication and is in receipt of the letter from ITA." 
How is Tokyo's intensifying COVID situation affecting the Games?
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/31/2021 12:47 PM
Israeli archer Itai Shani eliminated in round of 16
Trump helped raise more than $56 million online in early 2021
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/31/2021 04:52 AM
Nigerian Olympic sprinter Okagbare suspended after failed drugs test
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/31/2021 03:37 AM
African swine fever cases in Dominican Republic trigger regional warning
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/31/2021 02:48 AM
US says seizes tanker used to evade North Korea sanctions
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/31/2021 02:16 AM
Tunisian president says he will not become a dictator after MP arrest
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/31/2021 02:06 AM
Over 100 Palestinians protest in West Bank, nine injured in IDF clashes
Shots fired outside Berlin store, several injured -media
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2021 08:39 PM
Rabbi Drukman hospitalized in Kaplan Medical Center
Saudi-led coalition: intercepted drone attack on Saudi commercial vessel
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2021 07:00 PM
Health Minister Horowitz threatens to vote against new state budget
Russia opens case against WhatsApp for violating personal data law
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2021 05:44 PM
Fire breaks out near tomb of Rabbi Meir in Tiberias
Tunisian security forces arrest MP who criticized president
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2021 04:58 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by