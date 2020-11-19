The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Key US Commerce Dept official involved in China policy resigning

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 19, 2020 01:57
Cordell Hull, a high-ranking official at the US Department of Commerce who helped craft US policies on exports to China, said he was leaving in early December.
Hull led the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) for the past year as it further cut off supplies to Huawei Technologies, the telecommunications equipment maker that was put on a US trade blacklist last year over national security and foreign policy concerns.
During his tenure, the department also strengthened US export controls in response to China's military-civilian fusion and blacklisted video surveillance and other companies over its treatment of Uighur Muslims.
"I'm proud of what we've been able to achieve on important national security issues," Hull, acting undersecretary for industry and security, said in an interview. "I've decided to look for the next challenge in the private sector."
Hull's last day will be Dec. 4. The turnover of power for the new US administration takes place Jan. 20. 


Tags China trade Trump Administration Global trade
'Wonder Woman 1984' heading to HBO Max and theaters on Christmas Day
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2020 02:04 AM
Georgia recount not likely to change Biden victory -state official
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2020 12:11 AM
Georgia to finish election recount on Wednesday - state official
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/18/2020 11:29 PM
Pennsylvania high court to hear Trump challenge to thousands of votes
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/18/2020 10:49 PM
Saudi-led coalition destroys drone launched by Yemen's Houthis
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/18/2020 10:33 PM
Coronavirus: Arrabe declared 'restricted zone' for the next five days
IDF stops two Sudanese nationals from entering Israel at Lebanese border
New York City public schools to close on Thursday as COVID-19 cases rise
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/18/2020 09:45 PM
Coronavirus cabinet approves up to 10 shoppers per store
US CDC reports 247,834 deaths from coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/18/2020 09:41 PM
Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines may be ready for authorization in weeks
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/18/2020 09:40 PM
Palestinians sending ambassadors back to UAE and Bahrain, official says
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/18/2020 08:09 PM
Benny Gantz encouraged by security coordination renewal with Palestinians
Coronavirus in Israel: 426 test positive, three new deaths
Trump campaign seeks a partial recount in Wisconsin
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/18/2020 06:32 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by