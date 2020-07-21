The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Khameni: Iran to strike reciprocal blow against US for killing Soleimani

By REUTERS  
JULY 21, 2020 20:17
Iran will strike a reciprocal blow against the US for the killing of top Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Qasem Soleimani, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday in a meeting with Iraq Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, according to Khamenei's official website.
On January 3, a US drone strike in Iraq killed Soleimani, leader of the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force. Washington had accused Soleimani of masterminding attacks by Iran-aligned militias on US forces in the region.
Israel Katz meets with social workers' reps in an attempt to end strike
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/21/2020 10:08 PM
Shots fired towards a hotel in Herzliya, no casualties reported
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/21/2020 09:17 PM
Coronavirus: 1,203 new diagnoses since midnight; 256 in serious condition
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/21/2020 07:45 PM
886 IDF service members diagnosed with coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/21/2020 07:33 PM
PAHO: Coronavirus shows no sign of slowing down in the Americas
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/21/2020 07:30 PM
Gov't to limit restaurants, bypassing coronavirus committee
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/21/2020 07:18 PM
Trump: Charging gun-brandishing St. Louis couple is abuse of power
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/21/2020 07:06 PM
Liberman: 'Netanyahu can't manage - has lost the public's trust'
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/21/2020 07:05 PM
Nantes cathedral fire may be accidental – French minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/21/2020 06:13 PM
France wants independent observers allowed into China's Uyghur regions
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/21/2020 05:08 PM
Erdogan: Turkey to remain in Syria 'until Syrian people are free'
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/21/2020 04:32 PM
Thousands protest in Tel Aviv as social workers' strike reaches 16th day
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/21/2020 04:08 PM
Former Jerusalem deputy mayor may be charged over alleged bribe
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/21/2020 03:44 PM
18 Soroka Medical Center employees enter quarantine
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/21/2020 03:17 PM
Pentagon chief looking to visit China this year amid tensions
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/21/2020 02:51 PM
