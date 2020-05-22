The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Khashoggi family forgive killers, opening way to legal reprieve

By REUTERS  
MAY 22, 2020 18:47
The family of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi said on Friday they forgave his murderers, paving the way for a reprieve for five defendants sentenced to death for a crime that severely damaged the image of the kingdom's de facto ruler.
"If a person forgives and makes reconciliation, his reward is due from Allah," Khashoggi's son Salah tweeted, citing a verse from the Koran on forgiveness. "Therefore, we the sons of the martyr Jamal Khashoggi announce that we pardon those who killed our father."
In Saudi Arabia, which lacks a codified legal system and follows Islamic law, forgiveness from a victim's family in such cases can allow for a formal pardon and a stay of execution.
The murder caused a global uproar and tarnished the image of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Some Western governments, as well as the CIA, said they believed he had ordered the killing.
Saudi officials denied he played a role, though in September 2019 the prince indicated some personal accountability, saying "it happened under my watch."
The court which issued the five death sentences in December said the killing was not premeditated, a ruling which backed assertions by Saudi officials but which contradicted the findings of a U.N.-led inquiry into Khashoggi's killing.
Khashoggi was last seen at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2018, where he had gone to obtain documents for his impending wedding. His body was reportedly dismembered and removed from the building, and his remains have not been found.
Eleven suspects in all were put on trial in secretive proceedings in the capital Riyadh. In addition to the five sentenced to death, three were jailed and another three had the charges against them dismissed.
Khashoggi's son Salah said last December that verdict had been "fair to us and that justice has been achieved."
However, the trial was condemned by the United Nations and rights groups. Agnes Callamard, the U.N. special rapporteur for extrajudicial summary or arbitrary executions, accused Saudi Arabia of making a "mockery" of justice by allowing the masterminds of the 2018 killing to go free.
A Saudi prosecutor at the time said there was no evidence connecting one of those officials, Saud al-Qahtani, to the killing and dismissed charges against Ahmed al-Asiri, a former deputy intelligence chief.
The Saudi prosecutor had previously said that Qahtani, a former high-profile Saudi royal adviser, had discussed Khashoggi’s activities before he entered the Saudi consulate with the team which went on to hill him. The prosecutor said Qahtani had acted in coordination with Asiri.
On Friday, Callamard criticized the potential pardon.
"The Saudi authorities are playing out what they hope will be the final act in their well-rehearsed parody of justice in front of an international community far too ready to be deceived," she posted on Facebook.
Khashoggi's fiancee Hatice Cengiz also condemned the pardon, tweeting: "Nobody has the right to pardon the killers. We will not pardon the killers nor those who ordered the killing," she said in a tweet.
Salah Khashoggi and his three siblings still live in Saudi Arabia. News reports have said the family received money and real estate from the Saudi ruling family as compensation for Khashoggi's killing. The family has denied this claim. 
Cuomo: Two regions close to New York City almost ready to reopen
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 06:59 PM
Tankers carrying Iranian fuel approach the Caribbean -data
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 06:54 PM
Libya's Tripoli government retakes more areas of capital
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 06:51 PM
Spain's coronavirus death toll rises by 56 to 28,628 on Friday
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 06:50 PM
Canada 'concerned' about the situation in Hong Kong, calls for dialog
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 06:31 PM
Biden says US should lead world in condemning China over Hong Kong action
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 05:51 PM
US sanctions two top Nicaraguan officials -Treasury Department website
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 05:33 PM
Putin urges more testing as Russia's coronavirus death toll climbs
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 04:54 PM
UK coronavirus death toll rises 351 to 36,393
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 04:10 PM
US condemns China's "disastrous proposal" to control Hong Kong -Pompeo
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 03:47 PM
Spain eases Madrid lockdown, letting outdoor dining resume
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 03:43 PM
UK expects China to respect Hong Kong's autonomy, PM's spokesman says
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 03:34 PM
Mosques in Saudi Arabia, UAE to stay closed for Eid
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 02:32 PM
NATO to discuss future of Open Skies treaty after US announces withdrawal
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 01:42 PM
Palestinian woman, daughter arrested in connection to soldier's death
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/22/2020 01:15 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by