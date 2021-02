Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, is the newest addition to the list of airport locations from which Israelis who are stuck abroad can catch flights to Israel, joining the US, Germany and France.Israelis have been stranded across the world since Israel closed Ben-Gurion Airport due to the coronavirus lockdown.The joint announcement came from Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Transportation Minister Miri Regev on Thursday.