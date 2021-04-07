The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Kinneret level rises by half a centimeter

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 7, 2021 09:35
Lake Kinneret rose by half a centimeter Tuesday and the current water level is -209.105 meters below sea level, Israeli media reported Wednesday.
Water levels are currently 30.5 centimeters below the top red line.
Coronavirus in the IDF: 19 active cases, 258 in isolation
Coronavirus in Israel: 303 new cases, 0.5% tests positive
Yair Lapid vows to form balanced gov't
Israel notifies US it attacked Iranian ship - report
Coronavirus: Gaza infection rate peaks with 1,916 new cases
US Sec. of Defense to visit Israel amid Israel, Iran maritime tensions
US says Ghislaine Maxwell has received COVID vaccine, is in good health
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/07/2021 02:29 AM
Google AI scientist Bengio resigns after colleagues' firings - Bloomberg
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/06/2021 09:24 PM
WHO says AstraZeneca benefits outweigh risks; assessing latest data
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/06/2021 08:10 PM
Prince Harry & Meghan's first Netflix project to focus on Invictus Games
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/06/2021 08:08 PM
Biden targets April 19 for wider US vaccine delivery
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/06/2021 07:57 PM
Iran says nuclear talks in Vienna 'constructive,' next meeting on Friday
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/06/2021 07:31 PM
Coronavirus: only one additional case reported since morning update
YouTube discloses prevalence of rule-breaking videos for first time
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/06/2021 07:03 PM
Mandelblit to prosecute former MK Zoabi for forgery and fraud
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 04/06/2021 06:38 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by