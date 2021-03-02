The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Kinneret rises by 1 cm, 48.5 cm below upper red line

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 2, 2021 07:37
The Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) rose by one centimeter on Tuesday morning, rising to 209.285 meters below sea level.
The lake is now 48.5 centimeters below the upper red line threshold and 3.715 meters above the lower red line.
5 Border Police injured in east Jerusalem disturbances
IDF thwarts smuggling of 80 kg of drugs from Egypt
Ministers to discuss entry of Israelis into country ahead of elections
Tobacco exporter faces slavery charges in landmark Brazil case
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/02/2021 05:37 AM
ASEAN to tell Myanmar military it is 'appalled' by violence -Singapore FM
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/02/2021 04:05 AM
Mexican President tells Biden keeping good Mexico-US relations important
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/02/2021 01:16 AM
Military projectile fell in Saudi Arabia's Jazan, injured 5 civilians -SPA
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/02/2021 01:06 AM
Novavax COVID-19 shot could be cleared for U.S. use as early as May -CEO
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/01/2021 11:21 PM
US issues public health measures for DRC, Guinea travelers fearing ebola
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/01/2021 11:10 PM
Netanyahu forms team to discuss entry and exit from Israel
US "focused on future conduct" of Saudi Arabia after Khashoggi sanctions
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/01/2021 10:30 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: Those recovered must also vaccinate - Health Min.
Nachman Shai's permission to enter Israel revoked
One Iranian-backed militia member killed, two injured in Syria strike
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/01/2021 07:41 PM
France says regrets Iran decision on nuclear talks, working for solution
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/01/2021 07:34 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by