Kinneret rises by centimeter in 24 hours, further rain expected

By TZVI JOFFRE  
MAY 6, 2020 08:25
The Kinneret rose by another centimeter from Tuesday to Wednesday, bringing the lake within 11 cm of the upper red line threshold and bringing the water level to 208.91 meters below sea level, after rain fell throughout the country on Tuesday, according to the Water Authority.
The upper red line threshold marks 208.9 meters below sea level. The lake is currently at the highest level it's been since 2004.
Further rains are expected on Wednesday in northern and central Israel. Temperatures will drop further and will be below average for this time of year.
In Jerusalem, the low will be 57 F (14 C) and the high will be 63 F (17 C). In Tel Aviv, the low will be 64 F (18 C) and the high will be 68 F (20 C). In Beersheba, the low will be 57 F (14 C) and the high will be 68 F (20 C). In Haifa, the low will be 61 F (16 C) and the high will be 64 F (18 C).
Woman killed in apartment fire near Malha Mall in Jerusalem
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/06/2020 08:37 AM
South Korea: No signs Kim Jong Un underwent heart surgery
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/06/2020 07:42 AM
China: Hong Kong protestors are a violent 'political virus'
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/06/2020 06:20 AM
Australian biotech firm CSL joins race for coronavirus treatment
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/06/2020 05:04 AM
Mexico records 1,120 new coronavirus cases, 236 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/06/2020 03:26 AM
Saudi Arabia: Palestinian cause a 'central issue' for Arabs, Muslims
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/06/2020 02:00 AM
Brazil records 6,935 new coronavirus cases, 600 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/06/2020 01:35 AM
Ousted US health agency head Dr. Rick Bright to testify before House pane
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/06/2020 12:45 AM
7 injured in residential tower fire in UAE
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/05/2020 11:27 PM
Grenade explosion in Beit Shemesh under investigation – police
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/05/2020 11:13 PM
Bennett: I am ready and willing to ensure Israel be safe from pandemics
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/05/2020 08:29 PM
Coronavirus update: 238 Israelis dead, 16,289 diagnosed and 70 intubated
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/05/2020 08:19 PM
Monument honoring Jewish fighters in War of Independence vandalized
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/05/2020 07:57 PM
Jerusalem City Hall arsonist was angry over a fine – report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/05/2020 06:44 PM
Hura restricted area status extended until Sunday
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/05/2020 06:04 PM
