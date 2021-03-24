The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Kinneret rises half a centimeter in just a day

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 24, 2021 08:27
The Kinneret rose another half a centimeter according to the water authority's Tuesday announcement.
The sea's current level at the point of measurement is 209.195 meters, just 39.5 cm short of reaching the upper red line, the highest level before threatening to flood Tiberias and other low-lying towns in the vicinity.
Same efficiency of AstraZeneca and Pfizer shots in severe COVID cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/24/2021 09:35 AM
Dubai deputy ruler and UAE finance minister, Sheikh Hamdan, dies
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/24/2021 08:27 AM
Lawyer, 70 stabbed to death- investigation ongoing
First Reform rabbi to be elected: Leftist Zionism is back
Bennett to Netanyahu: We will wait for the results - Yamina
Netanyahu: Israel's citizens chose a right-wing government
Blue and White: Keep the polls open longer
Accused 'Proud Boy' leaders plead not guilty to not US Capitol riot role
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/23/2021 09:52 PM
Russian Foreign Minister: Relations with EU have been 'destroyed'
Trash collection to stop in Mea Shearim after fiery protests
President Joe Biden mulls executive actions on gun violence
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/23/2021 08:33 PM
Bennett strategist: No chance of Smotrich not in Knesset
Israel Elections: 34.6% of ballots cast, 3.5% decrease from last year
Central Elections Committee Director: No concerns of fraud
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 03/23/2021 04:47 PM
Polling station offical attacked in Barta’a
