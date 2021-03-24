Kinneret rises half a centimeter in just a day

The Kinneret rose another half a centimeter according to the water authority's Tuesday announcement.
The sea's current level at the point of measurement is 209.195 meters, just 39.5 cm short of reaching the upper red line, the highest level before threatening to flood Tiberias and other low-lying towns in the vicinity.
