Knesset approves 2nd, 3rd reading of 'Check for Every Citizen' program

The Knesset approved the "Check for Every Citizen" program championed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Israel Katz on Wednesday on second and third reading.The plan includes each adult Israeli receiving a NIS 750 grant with further benefits offered for each child. NIS 400 grants will be given for the first four children, with NIS 300 given for a fifth child onward. The child grants are unlimited, meaning the more children a family has, the more grants it will receive. The grant offered to IDF soldiers who finished their service or will finish it during 2020 was increased to NIS 1,250.Further aid was extended to Holocaust survivors, those who became disabled during their army service, new immigrants who arrived to the country in the past year, and other groups if they are in need of aid.The modified plan will cost roughly NIS 6.7 billion and marks a win for ultra-Orthodox parties, who insisted it be changed to extend benefits to households that have more than three children.