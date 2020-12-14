Knesset approves bill requiring 30-day refunds for cancelled flights

The Knesset on Monday approved on second and third reading the Aviation Services Bill, which stipulates that starting on Tueday, airlines must provide a refund to customers no later than thirty days after a canceled flight.

MK Yevgeny Soba of Yisrael Beyteinu said that "if the State of Israel respects itself, it should be more aggressive with foreign airlines that do not respect Knesset decisions." MK Soba said firmly. "If a company wants to continue flying to and from Tel Aviv, it must respect Israeli law."