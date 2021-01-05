Knesset approves compensation for relatives of those who die saving lives

The Knesset approved on Tuesday a new law that assures benefits will be given by the state to surviving relatives to persons who die while attempting to save human lives. The exact sums are meant to be defined by the end of the year and the law will be valid retroactively since 2018.
Last year, two men drowned while attempting to save lives. Motti Ben Shabat who died in Nahariya while saving a family and Micheal Ben-Zikri who died saving a Bedouin family from drowning in a man-made lake near Zikim.