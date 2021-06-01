Knesset cafeterias to reopen for seating

Following the removal of coronavirus restrictions, Knesset speaker Yariv Levin decided on Tuesday to end precautions against the virus at the Knesset.

Green passports will no longer be required to enter the building, dividers will be removed between seats in Knesset committees and there will no longer be limitations on the number of people in a room. Masks will still be required in the building.

The Knesset's cafeterias will be reopened to seating in the days ahead after some 15 months, a Knesset spokesman said in a statement.

Veteran Knesset cafeteria staffer Kevin Dean told The Jerusalem Post that the cafeteria that is reserved for members of Knesset and the press would already reopen on Wednesday, in time for Wednesday's vote for Israel's 11th president. The dairy cafeteria will resume dining with seating on Sunday.

A new chef has been hired for the meat cafeteria, who will join the chef for the dairy cafeteria, Elimelech Grundman.