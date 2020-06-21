Cannabis legalization bills pass key hurdle

The Ministerial Committee on Legislation decided on Sunday to advance two separate bills that would legalize cannabis, guaranteeing the coalition's support for them in the Knesset. The bills were submitted by Likud MK Sharren Haskel and Blue and White MK Ram Shefa. They were postponed last week, due in part to opposition from Community Development Minister Orly Levy-Abecassis (Gesher). But Levy-Abecassis agreed to permit the bills to advance in the committee, on condition that they will be coordinated with her ministry further on in the legislative process.