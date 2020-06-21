The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Cannabis legalization bills pass key hurdle

The bills were submitted by Likud MK Sharren Haskel and Blue and White MK Ram Shefa.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JUNE 21, 2020 14:11
An employee checks cannabis plants at a medical marijuana plantation in northern Israel March 21, 2017 (photo credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)
An employee checks cannabis plants at a medical marijuana plantation in northern Israel March 21, 2017
(photo credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)
The Ministerial Committee on Legislation decided on Sunday to advance two separate bills that would legalize cannabis, guaranteeing the coalition's support for them in the Knesset.
The bills were submitted by Likud MK Sharren Haskel and Blue and White MK Ram Shefa. They were postponed last week, due in part to opposition from Community Development Minister Orly Levy-Abecassis (Gesher).
But Levy-Abecassis agreed to permit the bills to advance in the committee, on condition that they will be coordinated with her ministry further on in the legislative process.


Tags marijuana Cannabis Sharren Haskel
