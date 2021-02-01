Knesset committee on hold after COVID lockdown rules face opposition

It is important to stress that the lockdown regulations are still in effect after Asher submitted a revision on the vote. Tibi stated that he opposed all regulations until the citizens who are stuck at border crossing are "taken seriously," pointing to dozens of medical students who are stuck at the border crossing.

In addition, the committee approved, subject to a revision submitted by Tibi, the requirement for all returning Israelis to enter coronavirus hotels after entering the country starting on Tuesday until Sunday.

Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee Chairman Yaakov Asher declared a break for the committee meeting on Monday after MK Ahmed Tibi voted against the coronavirus lockdown regulations leading to them not passing through the committee.