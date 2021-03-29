The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Knesset denies gov't request to extend Shin Bet coronavirus surveillance

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 29, 2021 15:39
Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) surveillance for combating the spread of the coronavirus pandemic is no longer permitted, the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee decided Monday. 
The decision was reached after the government had issued a request to extend the use of surveillance. 
Committee chairman MK Zvi Hauser explained that "Shin Bet surveillance today has minimum contribution in combating the pandemic."  
