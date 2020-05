The Knesset plenum voted on Wednesday to create a special committee on recent incidents of women being murdered by their husbands and partners.After Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg proposed a parliamentary commission of inquiry on the phenomenon, a compromise was reached to instead form a subcommittee of the Knesset Committee on Advancing the Status of Women. "This was a small victory on the long path toward ending the shocking phenomenon of murdering women," Zandberg said.