Knesset gym to reopen after pressure from MKs

The gym in the parliament had remained one of the only ones in Israel that has not reopened following the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.

It closed last March when coronavirus restrictions were imposed. It was later reopened but only for MKs and members of the Knesset Guard, excluding the Knesset press corps and others who work in the building who previously had access. It closed when gyms were required to close again. But when other gyms reopened, it remained locked shut because the Knesset does not operate under Green Pass rules.

The MKs who pressured Backalash included Yoel Razbozov (Yesh Atid), Abir Kara (Yamina) and Idit Silman (Yamina). Silman met with Backalash on Monday along with the head of the National Wellness Forum for Gyms, Studios and Health Clubs in Israel, led by former Knesset candidate Stella Weinstein.

The Knesset’s gym will re-open as early as Tuesday, Knesset Director-General Samy Backalash told Knesset members on Monday after facing pressure from multiple MKs.