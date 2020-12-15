Knesset member Uzi Dayan shares prayer for healing of MK Bitan

Dayan wrote:"We gathered at the Western Wall - MKs Uzi Dayan, Patin Mula and Ofir Sofer and our loyal attorney friends, Kobi Matza, Moshe Ben-Shoshan, Tzachi Yanuka, Moti Gindi, Sufan Abu Shehadeh, Sinai Almashli and the event initiator, Yehuda Korlinsky. We prayed for the recovery of MK David Bitan and all the coronavirus patients, as well as others. May G-d heal them!Afterwards, we had the honor of participating in the sixth candle-lighting of Hanukkah with Western Wall Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz. Chief Rabbi of Beer Sheva Yehuda Deri, the heads of the IDF Widows and Orphans Organization, and the children of the late Lt. Col. Dolev Keidar, the late Shlomi Assulin, and the late Major Erez Flexer. Tonight, Israel came together in the crowded plaza of the Western Wall."
Read the original post in Hebrew below.
