Knesset photographer tests positive for COVID-19

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 20, 2021 13:15
A photography coordinator for the Knesset tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday morning, Knesset Officer Superintendent Yosef Griff announced.
The Knesset is conducting an epidemiological investigation into the matter and anyone who was in contact with the infected patient will be sent to quarantine immediately.
