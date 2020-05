The day that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trial began will be remembered as one of the lowlights in the history of the Israeli legal system, Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin wrote on Facebook on Sunday.Levin wrote that it was no wonder Netanyahu's cases have been criticized by international legal experts, a reference to Alan Dershowitz.The Knesset speaker wrote that he is sure Netanyahu's cases would collapse."I am standing on the side of the prime minister, the truth and justice," he wrote.